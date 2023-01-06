SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

SLG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.