AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $179.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $194.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

NYSE AVB opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.87. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

