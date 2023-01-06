AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $179.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $194.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
NYSE AVB opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.87. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.