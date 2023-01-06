Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 28 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,400.00. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.80.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

