Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Union Jack Oil Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 28 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,400.00. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.72 ($0.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.80.
About Union Jack Oil
