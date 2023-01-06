Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $98.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

