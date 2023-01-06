Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

