Insider Buying: abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Insider Purchases 1,136 Shares of Stock

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield purchased 1,136 shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £5,259.68 ($6,336.96).

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Performance

AUSC opened at GBX 465 ($5.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £426.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 460.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 389.73 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.72 ($9.23).

Get abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust alerts:

About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.