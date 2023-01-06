Insider Buying: abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Insider Purchases 1,136 Shares of Stock

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield purchased 1,136 shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £5,259.68 ($6,336.96).
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Performance
AUSC opened at GBX 465 ($5.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £426.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 460.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 389.73 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.72 ($9.23).
About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust
