Harry Abraham Hyman Acquires 40,000 Shares of TMT Acquisition Plc (LON:TMTA) Stock

TMT Acquisition Plc (LON:TMTA – Get Rating) insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,674.70).

Shares of TMTA stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.23) on Friday. TMT Acquisition Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.50 ($0.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.61.

TMT Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology, media, and telecom sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

