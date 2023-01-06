Simon Hayes Acquires 4,075 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) insider Simon Hayes purchased 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 855 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,841.25 ($41,977.41).
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 855 ($10.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 843.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 826.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 623 ($7.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 929.17 ($11.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,744.90.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.