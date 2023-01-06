Simon Hayes Acquires 4,075 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) insider Simon Hayes purchased 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 855 ($10.30) per share, for a total transaction of £34,841.25 ($41,977.41).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 855 ($10.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 843.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 826.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 623 ($7.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 929.17 ($11.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,744.90.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.