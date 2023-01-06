Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Insider Davina Walter Buys 5,415 Shares

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) insider Davina Walter purchased 5,415 shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £4,981.80 ($6,002.17).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADIG opened at GBX 89.58 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.89. The firm has a market cap of £276.00 million and a P/E ratio of 689.06. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

