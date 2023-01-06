Trevor Mervyn Jones Acquires 44,350 Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Stock

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 44,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £7,539.50 ($9,083.73).

Shares of LON:ETX opened at GBX 17.33 ($0.21) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.93. The stock has a market cap of £100.85 million and a PE ratio of -10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.64. e-therapeutics plc has a one year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 42.55 ($0.51).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

