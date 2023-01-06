Mary Harris Buys 3,467 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,132.83).

ITV Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 79.12 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 659.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.72. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ITV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.67) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.80 ($1.15).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

