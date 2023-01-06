Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott Buys 405,000 Shares of Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott purchased 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($14,638.55).
Seed Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of LON SEED opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00. Seed Innovations Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.40 ($0.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.27.
About Seed Innovations
