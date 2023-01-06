Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 933 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($23.87), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,268.35).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,936 ($23.33) per share, with a total value of £4,220.48 ($5,084.92).
- On Thursday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 201 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,027 ($24.42) per share, with a total value of £4,074.27 ($4,908.76).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.13), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($717,556.65).
- On Monday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 209 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($23.82) per share, with a total value of £4,131.93 ($4,978.23).
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.3 %
CCH opened at GBX 1,973.50 ($23.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,541.80. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,706 ($32.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,973.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
