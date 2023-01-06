Nigel Goldsmith Sells 15,000 Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.43), for a total value of £105,000 ($126,506.02).
Instem Stock Performance
Shares of Instem stock opened at GBX 712.50 ($8.58) on Friday. Instem plc has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($10.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 685.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 682.12. The firm has a market cap of £161.77 million and a PE ratio of 8,906.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.
Instem Company Profile
