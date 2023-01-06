Nigel Goldsmith Sells 15,000 Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.43), for a total value of £105,000 ($126,506.02).

Shares of Instem stock opened at GBX 712.50 ($8.58) on Friday. Instem plc has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($10.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 685.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 682.12. The firm has a market cap of £161.77 million and a PE ratio of 8,906.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

