Kirsten English Purchases 154,846 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Kirsten English bought 154,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,096.92 ($3,731.23).
Actual Experience Stock Performance
Shares of ACT opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.30).
About Actual Experience
Featured Articles
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.