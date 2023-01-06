Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases £8,695.92 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Derek Mapp acquired 11,442 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,695.92 ($10,477.01).

Mitie Group Price Performance

LON:MTO opened at GBX 80.20 ($0.97) on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 82.10 ($0.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,010.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.23.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

