Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €9.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.80 ($10.43) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.10) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.34 ($8.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of €8.07 ($8.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.63.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

