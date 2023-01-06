JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €88.95 ($94.63) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a one year high of €100.42 ($106.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €83.27 and its 200 day moving average is €77.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.