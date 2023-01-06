Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €230.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($244.68) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €191.00 ($203.19) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

EPA RI opened at €184.30 ($196.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €184.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.47. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

