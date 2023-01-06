Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($38.30) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on shares of Grenke in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke Price Performance

ETR GLJ opened at €22.62 ($24.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.84. Grenke has a 12-month low of €17.99 ($19.14) and a 12-month high of €33.32 ($35.45). The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.62 and its 200-day moving average is €22.30.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.