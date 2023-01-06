Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €191.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €191.00 ($203.19) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €265.00 ($281.91) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of EPA RI opened at €184.30 ($196.06) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €184.47. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

