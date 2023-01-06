EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Lowered to C$0.70

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EnWave Stock Up 3.6 %

EnWave stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.36. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

