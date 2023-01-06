EnWave (CVE:ENW) PT Lowered to C$0.70

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
EnWave Stock Up 3.6 %
EnWave stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.36. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
About EnWave
