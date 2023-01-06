Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €230.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

RI opened at €184.30 ($196.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €184.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €184.47. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a one year high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

