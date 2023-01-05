Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 572 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $560.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.03. The company has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $671.21.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.