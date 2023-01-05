Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.02 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

ABT opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $137.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

