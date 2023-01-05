Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.