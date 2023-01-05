Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 177,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,120,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,212,000 after buying an additional 504,859 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 19.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 31.1% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 805,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

