Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,168 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 36,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 51,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,780 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.74 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

