Truist Financial Corp Has $63.21 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,859 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $63,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

