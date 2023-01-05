Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,484,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 229,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $476.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $357.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

