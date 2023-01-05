Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.8% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 555,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,809,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $355.15 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

