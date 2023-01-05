iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.