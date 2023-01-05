Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LIN opened at $316.77 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.