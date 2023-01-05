American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 38,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of American Tower by 185.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 73.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.