Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,463 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

NYSE:FDX opened at $181.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

