Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7 %

SCHW stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

