Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

INTC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

