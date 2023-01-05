Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after acquiring an additional 325,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

CTSH stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

