Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,576 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

