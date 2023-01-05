Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.86 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,342,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

