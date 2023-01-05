General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $83.89 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

