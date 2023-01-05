The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after acquiring an additional 212,606 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

