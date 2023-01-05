Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29, a PEG ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.07. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

