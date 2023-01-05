The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

