Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.1 %

Kroger stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

