Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 611 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,780 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

