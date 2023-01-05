Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,010 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

