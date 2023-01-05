Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.