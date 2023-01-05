Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

