WBI Investments Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $265.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $395.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

